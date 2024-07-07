MOBOX (MBOX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $63.60 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. MOBOX has a total market capitalization of $63.60 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MOBOX has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One MOBOX token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 549,953,581 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,910,924 tokens. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox.

MOBOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is the token for the MOBOX platform, which blends gaming with decentralized finance. Although the specific individual creators aren’t universally renowned, their combined expertise covers both gaming and crypto. The $MBOX token plays a central role in the ecosystem: it’s used for in-game activities, staking to earn rewards, participating in governance, and facilitating NFT transactions. Before engaging, thorough research on the asset and platform is advised.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOBOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

