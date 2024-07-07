BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $116.30 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 109.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 686,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358,305 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $116,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $671,392,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after buying an additional 2,153,993 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,337,000. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,693,000 after buying an additional 1,539,527 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.68. 3,950,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,007,331. The company has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.