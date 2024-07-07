BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $101.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,293,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,324 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $101,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $137,698,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 844,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,692,000 after purchasing an additional 339,978 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,909.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 314,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,244,000 after purchasing an additional 299,286 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 395.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 332,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,650,000 after purchasing an additional 265,327 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,830,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VCLT traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $76.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,359. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $81.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.18 and its 200 day moving average is $77.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.3243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.