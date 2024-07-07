BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 302,197 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $130,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSM stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $183.99. 11,372,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,893,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.01 and a one year high of $185.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.