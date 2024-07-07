Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 117.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,313 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.47. 880,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.04.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,460 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

