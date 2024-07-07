Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $32,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,412,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,147,000 after purchasing an additional 110,470 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.5% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,977,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,841 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 831.0% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,888,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,275. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $206.00. The stock has a market cap of $180.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.36.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

