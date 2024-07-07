Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of Quanta Services worth $34,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 6.3% in the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.85.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.53. 637,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,450. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.06. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $286.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

