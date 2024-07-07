Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $32,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,798,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,298,414,000 after purchasing an additional 180,128 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,243,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,789,000 after buying an additional 2,526,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,145,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,403,000 after acquiring an additional 150,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,048,077,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,259,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.04 and its 200 day moving average is $201.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.81 and a fifty-two week high of $216.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

