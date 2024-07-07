Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,765 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $35,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 33,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

JQUA stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.37. 347,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,731. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.00. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $53.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

