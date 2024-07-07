Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,724 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.10% of PPG Industries worth $34,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.23. 1,123,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,399. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.21 and a 200-day moving average of $137.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

