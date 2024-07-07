First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stock Position Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,619 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $33,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,551,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,175,000 after purchasing an additional 139,241 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 67,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.51.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2616 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

