Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,387 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.21% of AerCap worth $36,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AerCap by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,658,000 after acquiring an additional 65,082 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AerCap by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 19,152 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in AerCap by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 46,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.57. 924,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,737. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $96.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.64.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

