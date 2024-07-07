Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,721 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $36,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.34.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX traded up $8.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $690.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,659,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,949. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $640.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $591.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

