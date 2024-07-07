Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $44.76 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,698 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $44,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,165,916 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $8.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $578.34. 2,808,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,308,988. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $256.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $494.61 and its 200-day moving average is $533.84.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

