Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 48,516 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 287,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,516 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $44,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the first quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 740.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE GPC traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $132.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.75 and its 200 day moving average is $146.35. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $170.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

