Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,332 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $40,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $1,514,814,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3,940.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,175,766 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,912 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 123.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,976,914 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $407,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,117,176 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,012,171,000 after purchasing an additional 973,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,623,048 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $953,411,000 after purchasing an additional 784,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,076,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,209. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.65.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.84.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

