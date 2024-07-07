Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,969 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.50% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $40,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,935,000. Quantitative Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 109,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 87,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 67,933 shares during the period. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $292,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,304. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.56.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

