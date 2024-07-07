Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 8,867 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of Paychex worth $39,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at $51,287,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 0.1 %

PAYX stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.54. 1,585,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,275. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.27 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 83.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.46.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

