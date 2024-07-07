Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 662,666 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,840,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662,666 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $39,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Kenvue by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 745,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after buying an additional 280,591 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kenvue by 93,834.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 43,164 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Kenvue by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 72,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kenvue by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after acquiring an additional 40,995 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE remained flat at $18.31 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,172,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,349,858. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. The business’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.