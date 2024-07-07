Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,913 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 2.82% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $41,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JGRO. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 311,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

JGRO stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $77.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,216. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.39.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

