Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 4,788 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $37,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.53. 1,081,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $275.17 and its 200-day moving average is $252.00. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

