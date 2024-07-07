Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 206.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,558 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 640,713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,552,000 after buying an additional 425,711 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,013,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 251.6% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,048 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 43,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 643,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,740,000 after purchasing an additional 421,366 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 2.6 %

WMT stock opened at $70.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.95. The company has a market capitalization of $563.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $70.15.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.