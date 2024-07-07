Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Renasant were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RNST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Renasant by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,416,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Renasant by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,913,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,793,000 after acquiring an additional 34,897 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Renasant by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,978,000 after acquiring an additional 38,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Renasant by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,443,000 after acquiring an additional 50,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 744,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,069,000 after purchasing an additional 45,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Renasant from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Renasant in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Renasant Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Renasant stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average of $30.73. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $34.85.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $254.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Renasant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.