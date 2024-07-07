Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 111 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $957,756,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,932,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Chubb by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,126,000 after purchasing an additional 518,535 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 19,454.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 485,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,860,000 after purchasing an additional 482,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $97,207,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,286. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $186.52 and a 1-year high of $275.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.99 and its 200-day moving average is $249.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

