Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on D shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,381,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.