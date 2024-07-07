Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 628 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,587 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.6% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 95,854 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $19,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.5 %

NXPI stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,548. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $286.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.70. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.49%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.