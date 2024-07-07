EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $261,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE EME traded down $8.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $362.54. 290,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.63 and a 1-year high of $401.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.59.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.