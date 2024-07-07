Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,807 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Hologic were worth $29,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.10. 992,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,764. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day moving average of $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

