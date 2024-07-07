Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,072,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,353 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $29,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 134,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE TEVA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.40. 6,547,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,963,521. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,719 shares of company stock worth $9,353,736. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

