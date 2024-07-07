BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 343,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $28,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,495,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,697,000 after acquiring an additional 158,652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,021,000 after acquiring an additional 142,412 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,669,000 after acquiring an additional 116,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,179,000 after acquiring an additional 44,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,777,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,635,000 after buying an additional 51,540 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.85. 1,946,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,011. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

