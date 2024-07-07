Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 115,507 Shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,507 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF were worth $53,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIVO. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIVO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.87. 111,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,794. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.55.

About Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

