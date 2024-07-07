Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,359 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $52,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,757,000 after purchasing an additional 116,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,506,000 after purchasing an additional 226,171 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,545,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,922,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,988,000 after purchasing an additional 106,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,751,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,752,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.33. 1,198,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.67.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

