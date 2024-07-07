Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $51.74 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,423 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $51,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 133,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $961,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 391,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,906,000 after buying an additional 23,587 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. Citigroup began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.66.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $360.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,038. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $353.15 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $381.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.65 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

