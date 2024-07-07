Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,114 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,256 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $51,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230,196 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,789,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,727 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.61.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,484.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,366 shares of company stock worth $13,058,787. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRTX stock traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $474.57. 848,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,765. The firm has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $335.82 and a 1-year high of $486.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

