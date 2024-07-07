iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Holdings Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 128.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,234,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,257,116 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $50,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 218,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 142,565 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,334,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,959,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,297,000 after purchasing an additional 284,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 427.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 88,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 71,348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,753,418 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.0606 dividend. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

