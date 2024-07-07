JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,051,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,916 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $49,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,854,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,986 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,491,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,204,000 after acquiring an additional 175,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,726,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,552,000 after acquiring an additional 695,805 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,395,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after acquiring an additional 642,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,160,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,152,000 after acquiring an additional 207,132 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JCPB stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $46.48. 269,056 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.