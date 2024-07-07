Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $48,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,501 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,386,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,930,000 after purchasing an additional 27,411 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.12. 4,237,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,502. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $272.26. The company has a market capitalization of $408.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.