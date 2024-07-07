PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in PACCAR by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $100.22 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $80.91 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.87.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

Read Our Latest Report on PCAR

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.