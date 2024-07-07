Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 1,178 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,352 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,234,000 after purchasing an additional 443,033 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,710 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,596,000 after purchasing an additional 190,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $93,574,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.35. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.