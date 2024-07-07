VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH stock opened at $269.72 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $279.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.19.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.