Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $321,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,191,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,948,000 after purchasing an additional 178,690 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,998,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,549,000 after buying an additional 393,031 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 989,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,539,000 after acquiring an additional 32,923 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,475,000 after acquiring an additional 212,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,690,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

EFAV opened at $70.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day moving average is $69.81. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

