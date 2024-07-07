Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 3,899 Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,892,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 293,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period.

FTGS opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30. The company has a market cap of $490.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0135 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

