Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 175 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $87.22 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $91.74. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.60.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

