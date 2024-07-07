Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.95

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and traded as high as $3.98. Piraeus Financial shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 303,445 shares trading hands.
Piraeus Financial Stock Up 3.3 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98.
About Piraeus Financial
Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. The company offers time, structured, deposit, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; mutual funds, treasury bonds, equities, exchange traded funds, dual currency deposits, treasury interest-bearing notes, asset management solutions, and gold sovereigns and gold bars; and car, home, civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, agricultural, civil liability, photovoltaic park, and corporate insurances.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Piraeus Financial
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.