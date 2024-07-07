Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.17

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.17 and traded as high as C$22.35. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at C$22.19, with a volume of 317,732 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OR. Raymond James raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.63.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.98. The company has a market cap of C$4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -76.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$60.75 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. Equities analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.6398844 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -82.76%.

Insider Transactions at Osisko Gold Royalties

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.19, for a total transaction of C$115,950.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.19, for a total value of C$115,950.00. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total transaction of C$748,140.00. Insiders sold a total of 48,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,670 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

