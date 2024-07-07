Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $88.98

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.98 ($1.13) and traded as high as GBX 90.40 ($1.14). Foresight Solar shares last traded at GBX 90.40 ($1.14), with a volume of 547,691 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 90.40. The company has a current ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 121.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of £518.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4,520.00 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Foresight Solar’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Foresight Solar’s payout ratio is presently -40,000.00%.

In other Foresight Solar news, insider Alex Ohlsson acquired 100,000 shares of Foresight Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £87,000 ($110,043.01). In other news, insider Christopher Ambler bought 11,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £10,025.01 ($12,680.26). Also, insider Alex Ohlsson purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £87,000 ($110,043.01). Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

