Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.32

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.32 and traded as high as C$14.38. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$14.15, with a volume of 4,756 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Algoma Central from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Algoma Central Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$559.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.64) by C$0.20. Algoma Central had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of C$109.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$119.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Algoma Central Co. will post 2.1595745 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Central Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.71%.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

