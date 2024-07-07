Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.86

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.86 and traded as high as C$3.90. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$3.86, with a volume of 6,391 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their target price on shares of Andrew Peller from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.
Andrew Peller Stock Down 2.0 %
Andrew Peller Company Profile
Andrew Peller Limited engages in the production, bottling, and marketing of wines and craft beverage alcohol products in Canada. The company offers products under Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate Winery, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, Gray Monk Estate Winery, Raven Conspiracy, and Conviction brands; Peller Family Vineyards, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, and XOXO brands; and Hochtaler, Domaine D'Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal, and Sommet brands.
