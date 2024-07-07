Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $97.39

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.39 ($1.23) and traded as high as GBX 97.95 ($1.24). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 96.55 ($1.22), with a volume of 1,693,904 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 102 ($1.29) to GBX 115 ($1.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,218.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 97.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 92.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.03. Sirius Real Estate’s payout ratio is 16,666.67%.

In related news, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 5,035 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £4,984.65 ($6,304.90). 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

