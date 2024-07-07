Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 905 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $738,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

Shares of DMXF opened at $68.69 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $71.11. The firm has a market cap of $680.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.45.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $1.0009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

